Fire breaks out in Clifton hospital

KARACHI: A fire broke out at a private hospital in Clifton, police and rescue services officials said on Saturday.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza said that the blaze erupted in the basement of Ziauddin Hospital and was controlled immediately.

He said it was a minor incident, adding that the causes behind it were being ascertained.

However, Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that ostensibly, the fire erupted due to a short circuit failure. He said there was no proper ventilation system inside the basement, owing to which the smoke accumulated, causing immense difficulties for the firemen. He said that a timely response prevented any major material loss. Two fire tenders managed to extinguish it.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025