Inter-School and Colleges Games from Nov 3

LAHORE: The 13th Lahore Inter-School and Colleges Games for Boys and Girls featuring 23 events, four events of every sport, has been announced to be held from Nov 3 to 7.

During a press conference, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said the decision of organising the event at the school and college level was a big step of the Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) and it aimed to search sporting talent at the grassroots level.

The minister also announced a grant of Rs1 million from his own pocket for the award of prizes to the best players of each event. He also ensured that his department would extend full support to the PbOA to expand the scope of the games to the whole Punjab.

The gala will feature athletics at the Punjab Stadium, badminton at the Punjab College of Commerce-8, basketball at the GCU for male and LCWU for female, cycling at the Cycling Velodrome, dodgeball at the Indoor Gymnasium of Sports Board Punjab, football at the PU, handball at the LCWU (female) and DPS (male), hockey at the National Hockey Stadium, karate at the Elite Centre of Sports Board Punjab, kabaddi at the Punjab Stadium, kick-boxing at the Body Contact Hall at SBP, mass-wrestling at the Punjab Tennis Court, netball at the Lahore College University, towing machine at the PU and water at the Jalloo Park, squash at the Punjab Squash Complex, swimming at the Punjab International Swimming Complex, table tennis at the Indoor Gymnasium of SBP, taekwondo at the Indoor Gymnasium of sports board, tug of war at DPS (male) and Adbistan-e-Sofia (female), volleyball at GCU (male) and LCWU (female).

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025