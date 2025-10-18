IOC expresses ‘great concern’ over Israeli gymnasts’ worlds exclusion

The International Olympic Committee on Friday hit out at the Indonesian government’s refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes at the upcoming gymnastics World Championships.

Last week, Indonesian authorities denied Israeli gymnasts entry visas for the championships that start on Sunday, before the Israeli Gymnastics Federation appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding that it either guarantee their athletes’ presence or force a move or cancellation of the event.

But CAS rejected the appeal, meaning that Israeli athletes will not compete in the October 19-23 championships in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

In a statement released on Friday, the IOC expressed “great concern” over the Indonesian decision and said it would “discuss the specific situation” of the Asian country at its next Executive Board meeting.

“The IOC’s principled position is very clear: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country,” the IOC said.

“It is therefore the direct responsibility of the host country, the organiser and the sports organisations directly concerned to make sure that this principle is fully respected,” it added.

“Sport must remain a safe space for athletes to fulfil their dreams; and athletes must not be held responsible for political decisions.”

Last week, the Indonesian government said that it would not allow entry to Israeli gymnasts, citing support for Palestinians.

Israel has been facing damning criticism from across the globe over its relentless bombardment in Gaza over the past two years, with Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and a United Nations inquiry already declaring its actions in the enclave as a “genocide”.

More than 67,900 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the besieged strip — figures the United Nations considers to be credible.

Israel launched the war in response to Hamas’s 2023 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

In July 2023, Indonesia pulled out of hosting the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games following controversy over Israel’s participation.

In March that year, Indonesia lost the hosting rights to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after two governors objected to Israel’s participation.

Although both of those were before Israel’s invasion of Gaza.