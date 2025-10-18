Venezuelan Nobel winner Machado holds call with Netanyahu

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hailed the fight against “totalitarian forces,” in what Israel presented as an endorsement of its military campaign in Gaza, AFP reports.

Writing on X, Netanyahu’s office said Machado told the Israeli leader she “greatly appreciates his decisions and resolute actions in the course of the war” and also praised the “agreement for the release of the hostages in Gaza.”

But in a separate post on X, opposition leader Machado, who won the Nobel for leading resistance to authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, avoided all mention of Israel and Gaza.