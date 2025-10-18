Climate resilience

THE two spells of heavy rainfall in Karachi during this year’s monsoon once again highlighted the vulnerability of our urban infrastructure. The city’s drainage system was designed decades ago to handle far smaller volumes of rainwater. It simply cannot cope with today’s climate realities. This ongoing crisis requires a shift from a temporary approach to sustainable urban planning to protect both people and infrastructure.

One particular method that presents itself as a viable alternative is the ‘sponge city’ concept, which has been implemented in various cities in China with great success. Rather than relying solely on drains and pumping stations, a ‘sponge city’ relies on water being absorbed by nature, such as green roofs, rain gardens, wetlands, permeable pavements, and restoration of natural waterways.

The approach imitates the way a sponge absorbs water when placed in a liquid environment, and allows cities to reduce flood risk, recharge groundwater, and create sustainable urban environments. Had the ‘sponge city’ strategy been implemented in Karachi and other cities in Pakistan, we would not have to continue to witness devastation every monsoon season, and would have addressed to some extent the water scarcity issue.

The city planners, policymakers and municipal authorities must study and pilot this model. Only through forward-looking, climate-resilient approaches and strategies can we protect people, and safeguard the economic hub of Pakistan.

Yumna Hassan Latki

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025