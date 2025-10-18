BISE chairman completes three-year term

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISE) Chairman Mohammad Adnan Khan on Friday relinquished his charge as chairman after completing his three-year term.

BISE Rawalpindi spokesman Arslan Cheema said the chairman was appointed in 2022 and in 2025, his three-year tenure completed and he left the charge. The government, he said, will appoint a new chairman by next week.

Mr Cheema said in the last three years, the board achieved financial self-sufficiency and built all its administrative affairs on a solid foundation. He said the former chairman moved the board to a digital system through automation, computerisation and modern technology, which not only improved performance but also significantly increased transparency.

He said the former chairman’s vision regarding examinations was always based on transparency and merit. He developed the entire examination system on modern lines, and succeeded in establishing a monitoring system of online examination centres.

“A new and fair system was introduced for marking examination papers, which ensured fairness and quality in the results,” he added.

During Mohammad Adnan Khan’s tenure, he said significant steps were taken for the convenience of students. Tasks like online verification, NOC, migration, and correcting name and date of birth have now become possible from home. These facilities save time and resources for students and are a reflection of the board’s people-friendly policies.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025