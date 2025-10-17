Israeli settlers block aid to Gaza

A far-right Israeli group, Tsav 9, is blocking trucks from carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza at the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, Al Jazeera reports.

The group, in a post on X, said its members were “currently obstructing the passage of aid trucks” at multiple points en route to the crossing, which is controlled by Israel.

The group claimed that “Hamas violates the agreement and refuses to return hostages, so aid that enables them to rebuild must be halted,” adding: “No aid truck will pass until the last dead is returned.”

The Israeli extremist group posted a video showing its members blocking an aid truck from passing.