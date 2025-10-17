Hamas calls on mediators to push for implementation of truce deal

The Palestinian group has expressed “deep appreciation for the sincere efforts” made by Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye over the past two years to reach an agreement to stop Israel’s war on Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

“This effort included hosting meetings, working to bring viewpoints closer together, bridging the gap between positions, and their insistence on overcoming obstacles, which ultimately resulted in ending the insane war on Gaza,” a statement on Telegram said.

The group called on the mediating countries Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye to follow up on the implementation of the remaining provisions of the agreement. Accordingly, Hamas called for the entry of aid into Gaza in the required quantities, the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions, and the beginning of the reconstruction of the enclave.