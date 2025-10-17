E-Paper | October 17, 2025

France and Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution

Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 09:13am

France and Britain, in coordination with the United States, are working to finalise a UN Security Council resolution in the coming days that would lay the foundation for a future international force in Gaza, Reuters reports.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said such a force needed a UN mandate to provide a strong foundation in international law and ease the process of getting potential contributions from countries.

“France is working closely with its partners on the establishment of such an international mission, which must be formalised through the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution,” he said.

“Discussions, notably with the Americans and British, are ongoing to propose this resolution in the coming days.”

