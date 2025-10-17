E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Auqaf dept takes over eight mosques, seminary run by TLP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

RAWALPINDI: Eight mosques and one seminary previously being run by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in Rawalpindi were handed over to the Auqaf administrator, sources said.

Initially, the police were deployed around the mosques and seminary but later the police handed them over to the administrator Auqaf.

A senior police official confirmed that the eight mosques and one seminary of TLP were handed over to the administrator Auqaf.

Meanwhile, more than 5,500 police personnel, equipped with anti-riot weapons, will be deployed to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi district in view of possible protest by religious parties, however, the roads will remain open for traffic on Friday, a senior police official said.

He said that police will remain on “high alert” in the garrison city as the contingents of Elite Commandos will be patrolling in different parts of the city while police will be deployed at sensitive installations and buildings.

On the other hand, the Islamabad police have registered two more cases against the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for creating law and order .

With the registration of the new cases, the total number of FIRs against the party in Islamabad has risen to four during the ongoing protests. About 194 protesters have also been arrested in connection with the demonstrations.

The two new cases were lodged at the Tarnol and Sumbal police stations under sections 147, 149, 188, and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with sections 3 and 4 of the Amplifier Act, against more than 550 individuals.

One case, registered at Tarnol police station, pertained to a protest staged around 500 metres from the station at Tarnol Railway Crossing.

According to the FIR, around 200 to 300 TLP supporters assembled at the railway crossing and blocked both sides of the G.T. Road, as well as the railway track, disrupting public and train movement.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...