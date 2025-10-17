Auqaf dept takes over eight mosques, seminary run by TLP

RAWALPINDI: Eight mosques and one seminary previously being run by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in Rawalpindi were handed over to the Auqaf administrator, sources said.

Initially, the police were deployed around the mosques and seminary but later the police handed them over to the administrator Auqaf.

A senior police official confirmed that the eight mosques and one seminary of TLP were handed over to the administrator Auqaf.

Meanwhile, more than 5,500 police personnel, equipped with anti-riot weapons, will be deployed to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi district in view of possible protest by religious parties, however, the roads will remain open for traffic on Friday, a senior police official said.

He said that police will remain on “high alert” in the garrison city as the contingents of Elite Commandos will be patrolling in different parts of the city while police will be deployed at sensitive installations and buildings.

On the other hand, the Islamabad police have registered two more cases against the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for creating law and order .

With the registration of the new cases, the total number of FIRs against the party in Islamabad has risen to four during the ongoing protests. About 194 protesters have also been arrested in connection with the demonstrations.

The two new cases were lodged at the Tarnol and Sumbal police stations under sections 147, 149, 188, and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with sections 3 and 4 of the Amplifier Act, against more than 550 individuals.

One case, registered at Tarnol police station, pertained to a protest staged around 500 metres from the station at Tarnol Railway Crossing.

According to the FIR, around 200 to 300 TLP supporters assembled at the railway crossing and blocked both sides of the G.T. Road, as well as the railway track, disrupting public and train movement.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025