Fatima Jinnah university stands out in HEC quality assessment

RAWALPINDI: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi, has achieved an exceptional Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) score of 93.87 in the Annual Performance Assessment (2023–2024) conducted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

FJWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that this achievement highlighted FJWU’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence, institutional development, and the continuous enhancement of educational standards.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025