UoM launches first interdisciplinary degree programme

LOWER DIR: The University of Malakand (UoM) has taken a major step towards advancing scientific education by launching the country’s first interdisciplinary degree programmes in quantum sciences and technology.

According to a statement issued here, a high-level meeting was held at the Centre for Computational Materials Science (CCMS) under the chairmanship of Prof Iftikhar Ahmad, director CCMS. The faculty members expressed gratitude to the university syndicate and vice chancellor Prof. Rashid Ahmad for approving new MS and PhD programmes in quantum computing, quantum optics, computational physics, quantum chemistry, and AI and high-performance computing.

Prof. Iftikhar emphasised that these programmes would prepare the next generation of scientists to meet future technological challenges and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the global quantum landscape. The faculty agreed to celebrate the launch of interdisciplinary quantum sciences on October 23, 2025.

MAN KILLED: A 40-year old man identified as Hazrat Zaman fell into 150 feet deep water well at Khall Bar Kalay and was killed on the spot. The Rescue 1122 emergency team rushed to the spot and pulled out the body. According to relatives, the victim was fixing a fault in the water pump in the well, and lost his balance. Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Khall.

Meanwhile two people were injured when a car and a motorcycle collided in Samarbagh area of Lower Dir, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The injured were identified as Abdullah, and Mehran, both residents of Nowokoto, Samarbagh. The Samarbagh police registered a case and started investigation.

CRACKDOWN:The administration has launched a crackdown on unlicenced and illegal medical stores and private clinics in Samarbagh tehsil, officials said.

The assistant commissioner Samarbagh, Zeeshan Najeeb, conducted surprise inspections of several medical stores, private clinics and laboratories in the main bazaar and adjoining areas.

During the inspection, several outlets lacking valid licences and required legal documents were sealed on the spot. The assistant commissioner said no compromise would be made on public health and directed all the owners to complete legal formalities from the relevant departments at the earliest, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.

Local residents appreciated the move, terming it an important step towards improving the healthcare system in the area.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025