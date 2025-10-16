Trump threatens ‘to go in and kill’ Hamas over internal Gaza clashes

The US president has threatened the Palestinian group, saying that, “if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them”, Al Jazeera reports.

Trump did not specify what purported killings he was referring to by Hamas, nor provide additional details to back up his threat.

In recent days, reports have surfaced of clashes between Hamas and members of Palestinian gangs and rival clans that received Israeli backing during the country’s onslaught on Gaza.