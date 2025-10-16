E-Paper | October 16, 2025

IMF says Gaza ceasefire must be maintained, peace would benefit region

Published October 16, 2025

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has urged all parties to continue moving in the direction of a sustained lasting peace following a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it would benefit the entire region, Reuters reports.

Georgieva, speaking during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, said she was relieved when the recent ceasefire was reached, noting that lowered tensions would be good news for the economies of Egypt and Jordan, where the IMF has programmes, and Lebanon and Syria, which have asked for help and support from the global lender.

“It is important that everybody concerned encourages this direction of sustaining a lasting peace, and yes, it would benefit the region,” she said.

