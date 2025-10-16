Netanyahu says ‘fight is not over yet’, Israel determined to return captives

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is “determined” to bring back the bodies of captives that have yet to be returned, Al Jazeera reports.

“We are determined to secure the return of all hostages,” Netanyahu said at a state ceremony at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery.

“The fight is not over yet, but one thing is clear — whoever lays a hand on us knows they will pay a very heavy price. We are determined to win a victory that will shape our surroundings for many years,” he added.