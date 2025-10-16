Turkiye emphasises readiness to join task force in Gaza

Turkiye says the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to join a multinational task force to be established in Gaza as per Trump’s ceasefire plan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler said, according to Al Jazeera.

Guler said important sessions were held at the Nato defence ministers meeting yesterday, including discussions over the alliance and its ongoing humanitarian efforts, as per a statement from the ministry.

“Our satisfaction with the ceasefire achieved in Gaza and our hope that it will mark the beginning of a fair two-state solution, the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid. Turkiye’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian support and the readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces to take part in the multinational task force to be established in Gaza,” Guler said.