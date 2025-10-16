E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Turkiye emphasises readiness to join task force in Gaza

Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 02:32pm

Turkiye says the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to join a multinational task force to be established in Gaza as per Trump’s ceasefire plan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler said, according to Al Jazeera.

Guler said important sessions were held at the Nato defence ministers meeting yesterday, including discussions over the alliance and its ongoing humanitarian efforts, as per a statement from the ministry.

“Our satisfaction with the ceasefire achieved in Gaza and our hope that it will mark the beginning of a fair two-state solution, the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid. Turkiye’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian support and the readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces to take part in the multinational task force to be established in Gaza,” Guler said.

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler attends a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on establishing a mine countermeasures naval group in the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, on January 11, 2024. — Reuters/File
