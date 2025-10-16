E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Mass theatre fest ends

Published October 16, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Mass International Theatre Festival concluded on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Centre.

On the festival’s closing day, a panel discussion on “Theatre, Film, and Storytelling” explored how both mediums serve as twin vessels for human narratives.

Moderated by Rabiya Hassan, the session featured acclaimed filmmaker Syed Noor and artist Uzma Asraf, who eloquently reflected on the creative journey from stage to screen, the challenges, transitions, and artistic rewards it entails.

Later in the evening, Natak, the theatre group from Punjab University, presented their soul-stirring play Kaho Mujh Se Muhabbat Hai. At the same time, DramaEd, Pakistan, brought the compelling production RED to the Alhamra stage.

In Hall II, international artists from Tunisia and Pakistan collaborated in the cross-cultural showcase Traces, mesmerising the audience with its poetic blend of movement and meaning.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

