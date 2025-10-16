E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Petroleum officials to face probe over dues’ misstatement

Khaleeq Kiani Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted a two-member committee to probe into contradictory statements regarding outstanding dues against Cnergyico PK Ltd (CPL) to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and the Petroleum Division, causing serious embarrassment.

Informed sources stated that the Secretary of Petroleum, Momin Agha, had nominated a joint secretary, Khalil Ahmed, and a director, Syed Ahsen, of the Policy Wing to conduct an inquiry into the misstatement by officials of the Directorate General of Oil, Policy Wing, within the Ministry of Petroleum.

An official memorandum, seen by Dawn, suggested that during a meeting to prepare a presentation for the prime minister, it was revealed that no outstanding amount was pending against CPL. “However, during the subsequent presentation in the PMO, the officials of DG Oil stated that an amount of Rs5bn was outstanding against CPL”.

“This misinformation caused embarrassment to the Petroleum Division,” it said. Therefore, an inquiry was ordered to ascertain responsibility and take appropriate action against the officials involved in the ‘misstatement’.

It may be recalled that the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) in its meeting on Aug 26 approved a summary of the Petroleum Division regarding recovery of about Rs47.5bn petroleum levy collected from consumers but defaulted by CPL since 2019. With a late payment surcharge, the total claimed amount had reached about Rs60bn.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had mediated a settlement framework to bail out CPL from payables to the Petroleum Division and the Government of Pakistan. The ECC had then approved the settlement framework prepared in line with the decisions of SIFC Apex/EC/IC for recovery of the principal amount of petroleum levy duty audited to date, and authorised the Petroleum Division to sign the proposed deed of settlement with CPL”, according to an official statement.

The ECC had also directed that “the entire outstanding amount of petroleum levy be recovered strictly in accordance with the terms of the settlement”.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...