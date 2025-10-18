Downey’s return as Doctor Doom

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Could the next big Marvel villain save superhero movies? Iron Man 3 director Shane Black thinks so. He believes Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday will “reinvigorate the entire comic book movie industry.”

Downey, who last played Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, now switches sides as the iconic villain in the Russo Brothers’ film. Excitement is already through the roof for what’s expected to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects. Set for release on December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday features Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd. The film will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027, which concludes Marvel’s current saga.

Frozen 3 brings royal wedding and mystery

Arendelle is buzzing again! Disney has revealed the first official synopsis for Frozen 3 during a launch event in Shanghai.

This time, the story centres on Queen Anna’s wedding to Kristoff, while Elsa sets out on a new magical journey filled with challenges. A mysterious newcomer joins the royal family — sparking fan theories about whether it’s a lost relative or a child.

Releasing on November 24, 2027, the film is rumoured to be split into two parts and will explore Elsa’s growing powers and Anna’s life as Queen.

Josh Gad (voice of Olaf) said recording hasn’t begun yet but described the story as “ambitious and promising.”

Spider-Man faces a shapeshifting villain

Spider-Man: Brand New Day could bring one of Spidey’s strangest enemies yet! The movie, out July 31, 2026, already stars The Punisher, The Hulk, The Scorpion and Tombstone — and now reports hint at a female shapeshifter as the main villain. Insider John Rocha confirmed the role has been cast, but didn’t reveal if it’s a gender-swapped Chameleon or a new foe like Shathra, the Spider-Verse villain.

The film takes a darker turn, with MJ moving on and Peter Parker struggling emotionally. Boomerang may also appear, adding to the action and drama.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 18th, 2025