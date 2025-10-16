ML&C introduces digital governance

RAWALPINDI: The Military Lands and Cantonments department on Wednesday introduced new reforms to digital governance, automation and financial transparency in all cantonments across the country.

Military Lands & Cantonments (ML&C) has formally compiled and submitted its comprehensive reform document titled ‘Fixing the system, fueling the future: Reforms of ML&C, initiatives and transparency Transformation’.

New reforms were formed in the direction of the ML&C Director General, Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik, to enhance the working of cantonment boards nationwide and improve civic facilities. The report was recently presented to the Secretary of Defence, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, who commended the work. He acknowledged the outcomes as a roadmap that will steer the future course of the department.

According to a press release issued by ML&C, this report encapsulates the institutional progress of department, structural reforms, and governance transformation over the past two years.

This document consolidates achievements across major domains, including digital governance and automation, financial transparency and accountability frameworks, human resource restructuring and performance-based mechanisms, infrastructure modernisation and service delivery upgrades and standardisation of policies and citizen facilitation initiatives.

These interventions have reshaped the operational ethos of the department, aligning it with the principles of efficiency, integrity, transparency, and public trust. Data-driven decision systems, policy harmonisation, and measurable field-level accountability have been embedded to ensure responsive and equitable governance.

The initial interventions have yielded tremendous results, laying strong institutional foundations for sustained transformation. The department emphasises that continuity of direction and resolve is essential to consolidate these gains and advance long-term goals.

The document is expected to serve not only as a record of achievement but also as a foundation for future policy planning in pursuit of “Pro-People, Efficient Local Governance and Effective Military Lands Management.”

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025