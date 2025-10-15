Gaza needs massive boost in emergency aid after ceasefire, UN relief chief says

The United Nations is seeking a dramatic boost in humanitarian aid for Gaza, saying the hundreds of relief trucks cleared to enter the devastated enclave under a ceasefire are nowhere near the thousands needed to ease a humanitarian disaster, Reuters reports.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher, its top emergency relief coordinator, told Reuters in an interview that thousands of humanitarian vehicles must enter weekly to avert further catastrophe.

“We have 190,000 metric tonnes of provisions on the borders waiting to go in and we’re determined to deliver. That’s essential life-saving food and nutrition,” Fletcher said.

