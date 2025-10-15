EPA squads formed to check burning of crop residue

LAHORE: The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday constituted special surveillance squads to monitor, report and prevent incidents of crop residue burning across major agricultural belts and motorway corridors of the province to curb environmental pollution and smog formation during the ongoing stubble burning season.

EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh has issued the order which mandates round-the-clock vigilance through dedicated teams operating under a three-shift system. These teams will monitor hotspot areas identified along M-11, M-2, M-3, and M-4 motorways, as well as district Kasur and adjoining agricultural zones.

According to the notification, the squads will remain operational until further orders. Each surveillance team comprises inspectors and field assistants led by respective deputy directors (technical/environment) serving as beat incharges for their zones.

The EPA has deployed teams in multiple areas, including Kala Shah Kaku to Sambrial on M-11 covering Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Sialkot; Ravi Toll Plaza to Jaranwala on M-3 covering Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Faisalabad; Ravi Toll Plaza to Bhera on M-2 covering Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Sargodha; and Pindi Bhattian to Narwala Bangla on M-4 covering Faisalabad and Chiniot. In addition, two beats have been established in district Kasur, covering Sirhali Kalan, Daftu, Raja Jang, Pattoki and surrounding localities.

Each team will perform day, evening, and night patrols to ensure continuous presence and timely response in case of violations. The surveillance squads are tasked with visiting hotspot areas, coordinating with the agriculture department, and sensitising farmers about the environmental and soil fertility hazards caused by stubble burning. In case of any violation, the teams will immediately report the incident to the agriculture department’s focal person and EPA Helpline 1373, providing accurate location details.

The squads have also been instructed to maintain daily patrol reports and submit them to the desk officer (stubble burning) for review by the director general (environment). During field duty, all team members are required to keep their WhatsApp location active to ensure transparency and real-time supervision by the EPA control room.

Farmers and citizens can report incidents or seek assistance from Assistant Director Usman Zafar, who has been designated as member (stubble burning), through emailatusmanpk0428@gmail.comor via WhatsApp at +92 305 7329549.

The initiative reflects EPA Punjab’s increasing reliance on digital tools for monitoring and data collection during field operations.

The order has been circulated to the director general (agriculture) and to all deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts with directions to extend full cooperation to the EPA teams.

Dr Sheikh emphasised that the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against stubble burning, which remains a major contributor to smog and health hazards during the winter months.

He said that coordinated efforts between the EPA, agriculture department, and local administrations were crucial for effective enforcement.

Dr Sheikh added that continuous surveillance, strict enforcement of Smog Rules, and public cooperation would be key to reducing air pollution.

He urged farmers to adopt alternative practices for crop residue management, stressing that the protection of the environment and public health was a collective responsibility.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025