Establishment of strong Palestinian state remains bedrock of Pakistan’s Mideast policy, says PM

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remained the bedrock of Pakistan’s Middle East policy and it would continue to be so.

“The Palestinian people’s freedom, dignity and prosperity remain a primary concern for Pakistan. InshaAllah, the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remains the bedrock of Pakistan’s Middle East policy and will remain so,” the prime minister wrote on X while on his way home after attending the Gaza Peace summit in Sharm el Sheikh.

Reflecting on the “potentially transformational nature” of the event, he said that the most important priority for Pakistan was immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza.

He said Pakistan was deeply involved in the process and that, along with other brotherly nations, its priority was stated and reinforced consistently.

He said Pakistan’s gratitude to Trump was anchored in his promise that he would make the war stop, and deliver on that promise.

“We will continue to express our admiration for President Trump’s unique contribution to peace,” the prime minister said, who also nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize on the occasion to recognise his contribution to the world’s peace.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here after attending the two-day Gaza Peace summit in Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his US counterpart Donald Trump co-chaired a gathering of world leaders at the summit to ensure the end of more than two years’ war in Gaza.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

