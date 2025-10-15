Cape Verde erupts in celebration after first World Cup qualification

PRAIA: A carnival-like atmosphere erupted in the streets of Cape Verde’s capital Praia on Monday after the tiny archipelago nation qualified for the World Cup for the first time.

Honking horns and street fireworks greeted euphoric fans pouring out of the Cape Verde National Stadium following the 3-0 victory over Eswatini, which secured the Blue Sharks a place in the 2026 finals, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In the street, people danced to the sound of reggae tunes and local funana music.

“Giving this happiness to these people is enormous... it’s a victory for all the Cape Verdean people and, above all, a victory for those who fought for our independence,” coach Pedro Brito told reporters.

“It’s a special moment in this celebration of the 50th anniversary of our independence.”

Congratulating Cape Verde on their “historic moment”, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the achievement was likely to “power a new generation of football lovers” across the nation.

Cape Verde, located off the coast of Senegal, is the country with the smallest population to represent Africa in the global showpiece, with just 550,000 inhabitants.

It becomes the second-least populous nation to reach the World Cup, after Iceland, with just over 350,000, at Russia 2018.

Cape Verde won Group ‘D’ with 23 points, four more than Cameroon, who hold the African record for World Cup appearances with eight. Cameroon drew 0-0 with Angola in Yaounde. Cameroon can still advance as a runner-up.

The wind-swept West African archipelago overcame first-half nerves to win with second-half goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo and veteran Stopira.

The team reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on their debut in 2013 and again in 2023 and are currently ranked 70th in the world.

Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Cape Verde have now won groups and filled six of the nine places automatically reserved for Africa at the 2026 World Cup.

TUNISIA UNBEATEN

Earlier on Monday, Tunisia completed their World Cup qualifying campaign without conceding a goal as they beat Namibia 3-0 in their final Group ‘H’ game. They ended the campaign unbeaten with nine wins from their 10 games, scoring 22 goals.

A first-half penalty in Tunis converted by Ali El Abdi was followed by second-half strikes from Hannibal Mejbri and captain Ferjani Sassi.

Namibia finished second in the group despite the defeat, their third in the last four qualifiers.

But they do not have enough points to finish as one of the best four group runners-up. They were 13 points adrift of Tunisia, who had already secured their place in the finals.

Liberia finished third in the group after a 1-1 draw at Equatorial Guinea, who were fielding a new-look team and with a new coach after a player strike meant they did not travel for last weeks qualifier in Malawi.

Meanwhile, a 62nd-minute penalty from Portuguese-based striker Ronald Lumungo earned Sao Tome e Principe their first points of the campaign as they edged Malawi 1-0.

It ended a run of 18 winless matches for the tiny island nation, who are 195th in the world rankings.

Elsewhere, In the other Group ‘D’ match, Mauritius and Libya drew 0-0. In Group ‘C’, Lesotho defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at home.

Also in Group ‘H’, Equatorial Guinea drew with Liberia 1-1 at home, while South Sudan drew with visiting Togo 0-0 in Group ‘B’.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025