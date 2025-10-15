Despite chill in air, no let-up in dengue cases

RAWALPINDI: Despite chill in the air, as many as 28 dengue patients landed in three government-run hospitals on Tuesday.

According to data of Rawalpindi Medical University, 10 new patients arrived in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and seven in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital (RTH).

At present, 64 patients are under treatment at three hospital including 26 in HFH, 17 in BBH and 21 in RTH,while 54 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the last 24 hours.

A total 1,817 patients of dengue virus got treatment and discharged from three hospitals so far.

On the other hand, the district health authority failed to launch a comprehensive fumigationplan in the city areas.

A senior official of the district administration told Dawn that the provincial government asked the health authority to conduct fumigation where it was necessary.

He said that district administration had asked all the private housing societies in the district to conduct fumigation in their respective areas.

He said that the temperature was dropping with each passing day and the mosquitoes will enter in the houses in warm places and there is a need to adopt safety measures.

In Taxila, 47 dengue cases have been reported in tehsil Taxila so far. The ward 6 of Wah Cantonment remains the most affected area.

According to the official report, the majority of infections were recorded in Wah Cantt and surrounding union councils.

Health experts have expressed concern over the increasing concentration of cases in urban and semi-urban localities, warning that the figures could rise further as October traditionally marks the peak dengue season in northern Punjab.

The latest figures, however, reflect a significant decline compared to the previous year’s alarming surge, when 187 cases were reported in 2024 — the highest in the last seven years.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025