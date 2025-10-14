UN relief chief allocates additional $11m to Gaza recovery

Tom Fletcher says he has allocated an additional $11 million from the UN’s emergency response fund to help “scale up aid” in Gaza as winter approaches, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, the UN’s relief chief said the figure brings the total funds allocated by his agency to Gaza to $20m and that the money will be used to “deliver food, water, shelter and health services, and keep essential infrastructure running”.

“The ceasefire in Gaza offers a critical window to scale up aid, ahead of winter,” he wrote.