EU says ready to support Gaza reconstruction

The EU is ready to actively engage in the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire plan and take part in the Board of Peace to support transitional governance, recovery, and reconstruction efforts, European Council President Antonio Costa has said, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The European Union is fully committed to actively engage with all parties involved on the implementation of this Peace Plan. We stand ready to participate in the International Peace Board and to support all processes - transitional governance, recovery and reconstruction,” he said.

Costa stressed that the EU will immediately expand its humanitarian assistance “as soon as conditions allow,” reaffirming that the bloc remains the largest humanitarian donor to the Palestinians.