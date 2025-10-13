E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Turkey, Iraq pressure forced Netanyahu to pull out of Gaza summit: sources

Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 08:01pm

The opposition of Turkiye and Iraq to the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu at Monday’s Gaza summit in Egypt prompted him to cancel at the last minute, two diplomatic sources told AFP.

“At the initiative of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and through Turkey’s diplomatic efforts — with the support of other leaders — Netanyahu did not attend the meeting in Egypt,” a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press.

According to Turkish media reports, Erdogan learned of Netanyahu’s expected attendance while en route to Sharm El-Sheikh, with his plane circling over the Red Sea and refusing to touch down until it was confirmed he would not be attending.

Separately, an advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani told AFP the Iraqi delegation would boycott the summit if Netanyahu was there.

“The Iraqi delegation informed the Egyptian side that it was not prepared to participate in the regional summit if Netanyahu attended,” presidential adviser Ali al-Mousawi told AFP.

“Iraq has taken a clear position on this matter and has informed the Egyptians of its rejection, and a number of other delegations have announced their intention to withdraw if Netanyahu participates.”

He said Cairo had then informed Netanyahu he “could not be received, which led to the cancellation of his participation in the conference”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...