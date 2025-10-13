Hamas hails prisoner exchange as great day for Palestinians

Hamas’ director of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office has spoken to Al Jazeera about the ongoing prisoner exchange taking place.

“The release of prisoners and the cessation of war in Gaza marks a great day,” he said. “A number of prisoners who have been held in occupation prisons for decades will be released.”

The director said 154 released Palestinian prisoners will be taken to the Gaza Strip.

“The occupation (Israel) is trying to evade its obligations in every agreement,” he said. “The [Palestinian] resistance insisted on confirming the names of the prisoners to be released.

“We have made improvements to the lists of prisoners, especially those detained from Gaza.”