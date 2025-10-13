Trump urges Israel’s president to pardon Netanyahu

Trump has urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption, Reuters.

Speaking before Israel’s parliament, Trump said: “Cigars and some champagne who the hell cares?”, referring to the fraud charges Netanyahu faces, which he denies.

“By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense, you know,“ Trump was quoted as saying by AFP.