Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 03:02pm

Live footage shows buses carrying some of the Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arriving in Ramallah, Al Jazeera reports.

Earlier, buses carrying released prisoners also moved from the Negev Prison in southern Israel to Gaza.

Palestinian men gesture from inside a bus after being released from the Ofer military prison located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank on October 13, 2025, in exchange for hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attacks. — AFP