PHOTOS: Israelis wait for release of captives Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 01:22pm

People gather while waiting for the arrival of hostages, who were kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza, as they are released as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, at the site of Beilinson Schneider complex, in Petah Tikva, Israel, on October 13. — Reuters

People gather while waiting for the arrival of hostages, who were kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza, as they are released as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, at the site of Beilinson Schneider complex, in Petah Tikva, Israel, on October 13. — Reuters

A convoy carrying released hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, arrive in Reim, southern Israel, on October 13. — Reuters

People gather while waiting for the arrival of hostages, who were kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza, as they are released as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, at the site of Beilinson Schneider complex, in Petah Tikva, Israel, on October 13. — Reuters