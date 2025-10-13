India watchdog asks Air India to inspect emergency power system on some 787 jets

India’s aviation regulator said on Monday it has asked Air India to inspect the emergency power system, known as the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), on some of its 787 jets.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also asked Boeing, the maker of these aircraft, to submit a report providing details, including preventive measures at the time of a RAT deployment incident, the regulator said.

This comes after the crew of an Air India 787 Dreamliner — which was flying from the northern Indian city of Amritsar to Birmingham, UK — detected deployment of the power system during the final approach, Air India had said in a statement on Sunday.

Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

In July, Indian investigators had said the RAT had also been deployed during the initial climb before the Air India Boeing 787 crash, which killed 260 people in June.