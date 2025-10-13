Trump unsure whether Tony Blair would be accepted on Gaza peace board

US President Donald Trump has questioned whether former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair would serve on a new “Board of Peace” that is intended to oversee the governance of Gaza, amid ongoing criticisms of Blair for his role in the Iraq War, Reuters reports.

“I’ve always liked Tony, but I want to find out that he’s an acceptable choice to everybody,” Trump said, without naming specific leaders who could be weighing in on his choice of Blair.

The Board of Peace will get up and running quickly, Trump said, but he sounded uncertain about whether Blair would be well received by everyone involved.

“I want to find out that Tony would be popular with all because I just don’t know that,” Trump said.