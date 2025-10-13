KP governor returns CM Gandapur’s resignations over ‘disparate’ signatures

The controversy around the resignation of outgoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken another turn after Governor Faisal Karim Kundi returned two separate letters submitted by the former over “disparate signatures” and summoned him on October 15 (Wednesday) to settle the matter.

The development comes as a session of the KP Assembly has been summoned for today at 10 am with the election of the chief minister on the agenda.

In a post on social media platform X late night on Sunday, Kundi said that the chief minister’s resignation had been “returned with observation”.

He also shared a letter addressed to Gandapur, wherein he stated that two resignation letters had been received by the Governor House on October 8 and October 11, both of which had “disparate and unalike signatures”.

“Since I am out of city, and intend to return to Peshawar on the ever of October 15, therefore, you are advised to visit Governor House on October 15 at 3pm so that the authenticity of the alleged resignations could be verified and the matter is settled as per the mandate of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gandapur responded to Kundi’s post on X and said: “Finally, the resignation submitted on October 8, previously denied by the Governor Office, also acknowledged.”

He further stated that both resignations submitted by him bore his “authentic signatures”.

Resignation row

On October 8, Gandapur said he had resigned from his role as the provincial chief executive, while the party’s general secretary, Salman Akram Raja, confirmed that party founder Imran Khan directed Sohail Afridi to assume the CM’s role.

The letter, shared by Gandapur on X, was typed on his official letterhead and signed at the bottom. However, this initial resignation letter had apparently gotten lost in red tape, with the Governor’s House denying having ever received it.

On October 11, Kundi had stated that the Governor House had received a handwritten resignation letter from Gandapur. “After thorough scrutiny and legal formalities as per the constitution [and] relevant laws, subject resignation will be processed in due course of time,” he had added.

A day earlier, a parliamentary delegation of PTI had met Kundi at his residence in Islamabad. The delegation included Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, Junaid Akbar and others.

PTI representatives had sought support from the PPP to ensure democratic values during the election for the chief minister. They said the PPP had always claimed that it gave value to the democratic norms.

Kundi had stated that Gandapur’s resignation would be accepted as per constitutional requirements. He had also stressed the need for joint efforts to ensure peace and the public services in the province.

4 candidates in race for next CM

On Sunday, four candidates filed their nomination papers with the speaker of the provincial assembly for the election of the new chief minister scheduled for today.

Those who submitted nomination papers included PTI’s chief minister-designate Sohail Afridi, while Maulana Lutfur Rehman of JUI-F, Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf of the PML-N, and Arbab Zarak Khan of the PPP represented the opposition parties in the KP Assembly.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati approved all the nomination papers after scrutiny.

After filing his nomination papers, PTI’s nominee Sohail Afridi told reporters that democracy should prevail and that the Cons­titution provided a clear and smooth process for the election of the leader of the house. “No one should interfere in the process of electing the new chief minister,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the assembly premises, Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah expressed astonishment over the situation, saying, “How can there be two chief ministers in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa? The resignation tendered by the incumbent chief minister has not yet been approved by the governor, while PTI is proceeding to elect another chief minister.”

He added that a strange situation had emerged as the incumbent chief minister had not officially left office, the provincial cabinet was still intact, and yet an election was being held for another chief minister. “We are dealing with politically inexperienced people,” Dr Ibadullah remarked.

JUI-F parliamentary leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman said that PTI was holding the election for the leader of the house in haste.

“The governor can still return the resignation since it has not been approved yet,” he said, adding that he might be the joint candidate of the opposition alliance. He maintained that the governor was the constitutional head of the province and that PTI should have waited for formal approval of the resignation before proceeding. “It is inappropriate to hold an election for chief minister while the incumbent is still in office,” he said.

When asked whether the opposition intended to challenge today’s election in court, he said that anyone could approach the court to contest any unconstitutional act.

PTI KP Deputy Secretary Information Ikram Khatana also told Dawn that a delegation of the party leaders, led by its provincial president MNA Junaid Akbar Khan, visited the residences of JUI-F, ANP and PML-N leaders to seek their support for electing Sohail Afridi unopposed.

“The PTI also urged opposition leaders not to support any unconstitutional or illegal moves by invisible forces seeking to create hurdles in the election of the chief minister,” he said. According to Khatana, the ANP leadership assured PTI that it would not be part of any horse-trading or monetary influence in the election, while the PML-N and JUI-F leaders said they would convey PTI’s message to their central leadership.