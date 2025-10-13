Jirga demands strict action against drug trade, immorality

SWAT: A grand jirga was held at the Swat Press Club under the auspices of the Qaumi Taroon Jirga Babuzai, attended by a large number of elders from the Swat Qaumi Jirga, religious scholars, business community representatives, political leaders, and members of civil society.

The jirga was addressed by former provincial minister Wajid Ali Khan, Muhammad Ameen, Irfan Chattan, Ishaq Zahid, Irshad Ali Khan, Iqbal Hussain Bale, Abdul Rahim, president of the Traders’ Federation Malakand Division, city mayor Shahid Ali Khan, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Alhaj Zahid Khan, Qavi Khan, Ismat Ali, Syed Naeem, Akhtar Ali Khan, Ahmad Shah, Abdul Kareem, Malik Akram Khan, and president of Swat Press Club Niaz Ahmad Khan, among other notable figures.

The speakers expressed grave concern over the increasing prevalence of narcotics and obscenity, urging the police and administration to take immediate and strict action against drug dealers and the networks involved in these nefarious matters.

At the conclusion of the jirga, a joint declaration was issued, affirming that every possible effort would be made to maintain peace, promote social harmony, and guide the young generation towards intellectual and moral betterment. The declaration emphasised that the preservation of Islamic values, regional culture, and traditions was essential for their collective survival. It called upon religious scholars, parents, teachers, media, and social organisations to play an active role in achieving these goals.

Stresses need to maintain peace, social harmony, guidance to youth

The declaration strongly condemned the spread of crystal meth (ice) and the networks promoting obscenity under the guise of “transgender culture”, demanding of the government take firm action against those involved. The jirga also called for the establishment of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug addicts and for impartial judicial action against any police or administrative officials found complicit in the illegal trade.

The jirga further expressed concern over the students’ recent protests and the privatisation of educational institutions, and demanded the withdrawal of the decision to bring Saidu Teaching Hospital under the MTI system. The declaration also urged immediate rehabilitation and financial assistance to flood-affected families, and criticised the anti-encroachment operation in Mingora for its poor planning and execution.

In conclusion, the jirga appealed to the government, district administration, civil society, and media to implement its recommendations sincerely, ensuring the establishment of peace and justice in society and safeguarding the young generation from moral decay and misguidance.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025