WFP ‘ready to scale up’ Gaza operations

The World Food Programme (WFP) says it is preparing to significantly expand its operations in Gaza as the ceasefire holds.

An official with the United Nations food agency told Al Jazeera that the WFP “never stopped” trying to deliver aid during the war, despite severe restrictions and unsafe conditions.

“We’ve been doing as much as we can, not just at the advocacy level, but actually getting aid in, to the limits we were allowed to,” said Samer Abdeljaber, the WFP’s regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe. “Conditions were not easy.”

WFP said it is now in “ready mode” to move up to 8,200 trucks carrying supplies aimed at restoring bakeries and re-establishing food distribution points across the Gaza Strip.

Abdeljaber said the agency also plans to resume its nutrition programmes supporting pregnant women and children under five, which he described as “critical functions” for Gaza’s food security.