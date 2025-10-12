‘We couldn’t believe the destruction we have seen’: rescuers

Rescue workers in northern Gaza have warned there could be unexploded ordnance and bombs that might pose a risk as thousands of Palestinians continue to return to their devastated neighbourhoods, Al Jazeera reports.

Amjad Shawa, who heads a Palestinian organisation coordinating with aid groups, estimated 300,000 tents were needed to temporarily house 1.5 million displaced Palestinians.

“We couldn’t believe the destruction we have seen,” Rami Mohammad Ali, 37, told Reuters by phone after walking 15 kilometres with his son from Deir el-Balah to Gaza City.

“We are joyful to return to Gaza City, but at the same time we have bitter feelings about the destruction,” he said, describing seeing human remains scattered along roads.