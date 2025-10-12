Humanitarians call for steady flow of aid into Gaza

Chris McIntosh, a humanitarian response adviser for Oxfam in Gaza, says restoring a consistent flow of aid is essential to stabilise conditions in the devastated Gaza Strip after two years of Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

“There needs to be a sufficient flow of aid into the Strip of goods … to lower the cost of food,” he told Al Jazeera. “Anything that stops the looting of aid trucks … will be a monumental achievement from a humanitarian perspective.”

Thousands of people have also taken to the streets in cities across the world, calling for unrestricted aid access and urgent international action to support Gaza’s recovery.