Palestinian wounded in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

A young Palestinian man has been injured by live ammunition last night after Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Yatta, south of Hebron, Wafa reports citing local sources.

Osama Makhamareh, a local media activist, told Wafa that several Israeli military vehicles stormed the town and raided the homes of families of three Palestinian detainees currently held in Israeli prisons.

During the raid, Israeli soldiers opened fire, wounding a young man in the hand. He was taken to Yatta Governmental Hospital, where his condition was described as stable.