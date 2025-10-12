‘Is that Gaza?’: Palestinians return to destroyed areas as bulldozers clear rubble

Bulldozers are out clearing the rubble from Gaza City to make way for returnees to reach what is left of their homes, Al Jazeera reports.

Ali al-Attar, a bulldozer operator, was quoted as saying that the level of destruction he is seeing in Gaza is “truly beyond comprehension”.

“Just opening the roads alone will take at least a month, just so people can access the area,” he said. “The bulldozers are in poor condition. The one I’m using is leaking oil and needs major repairs.“

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are returning to northern Gaza after being forcibly displaced by Israeli forces. They witness massive destruction upon returning to their neighbourhoods.

”Is that Gaza? Is that what is left of Gaza? Is this a life? We are returning to no homes and no shelter for our kids, and winter is approaching,” Sherin Abu al-Yakhni said.