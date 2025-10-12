Lawyers to continue struggle against 26th Amendment

LAHORE: A lawyers’ convention on Saturday resolved to continue its struggle against the 26th constitutional amendment, declaring that the legal fraternity would not accept any judicial verdict that undermines the independence of the judiciary.

The convention, jointly hosted by the Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Lahore Bar Association, adopted a resolution expressing regret that the 26thamendment had ‘destroyed the Constitution’ and ‘ended judicial independence.’

Addressing the gathering, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) former president Senator Hamid Khan said the lawyers’ community had rejected the amendment and vowed to throw it out and to restore the Constitution to its original form.

“We will not accept any controversial judicial decision,” he asserted, proposing that only those judges who were in office before the amendment should hear petitions against the amendment.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, also a former president of SCBA, said the first draft of the 26th amendment was worthless, as it proposed examinations for judges, though he admitted that the later version was “slightly better.”

However, the senior lawyer said he had no hope from the existing judiciary.

PTI MNA and former governor Sardar Latif Khosa said the amendment had weakened the judiciary. He claimed that even the law minister was unaware of what kind of legislation was being pushed through the parliament.

“The lawyers will not rest until the 26th amendment is repealed,” he expressed his pledge.

Other speakers included LHCBA President Malik Asif Nissoana, LBA President Mubashir Rehman, Ahmad Awais, Shafqat Chohan, Rabbiya Bajwa.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025