E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Namibia shock South Africa in one-off T20

Reuters Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

CAPE TOWN: Namibia pulled off a shock four-wicket win over South Africa in a one-off Twenty20 International on Saturday that marked the opening of the new cricket stadium in Windhoek.

Zane Green, who scored 30 not out, struck a boundary off the last delivery of the match to seal a famous victory for the hosts in their first ever T20 clash with their neighbours.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat but wickets fell regularly as they limped to 134-8, Jason Smith top-scoring with 31. Namibia left-arm seamer Ruben Trumpelmann completed impressive figures of 3-28.

Namibia, who have qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, made 138-6 in reply.

The match marked the return to the South Africa side of swashbuckling opener Quinton de Kock, after the 32-year-old changed his mind about retirement.

But his first international knock in 16 months lasted only four balls as he was dismissed in the first over for one.

De Kock is in South Africa’s squad for a three-match T20 series and three One-day Internationals in Pakistan this month.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

