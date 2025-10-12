500 e-buses to help reduce air pollution: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that 500 electric buses, to be introduced in Karachi and Hyderabad under the Peoples Green Transport Project, will help reduce air pollution and improve the overall quality of urban transport.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the project aims to provide comfortable, affordable, and eco-friendly travel facilities to citizens.

Mr Memon added that the project also includes the establishment of modern bus depots, charging stations, an automated fare collection system, and a smart monitoring network to align the transport system with modern standards.

He said that several key projects were being launched across Sindh under the public-private partnership model in transport, energy, environment, and infrastructure sectors. “These initiatives are helping improve urban facilities, create jobs, attract investment, and introduce modern technology.”

The minister termed the plan to develop riverine forests on 41,000 hectares in Jamshoro and Matiari “a major step toward environmental protection and reducing carbon emissions”.

He added: “Feasibility studies are underway for a tomato cluster processing plant in Thatta and for rice and wheat mechanisation projects across the province, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting modern agricultural technology.”

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025