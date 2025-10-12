Three awarded life sentence for trafficking drugs

PESHAWAR: A special anti-narcotics court has convicted three persons for drug trafficking and sentenced them to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs4 million each.

The special judge control of narcotics Hayat Gul Mohmand pronounced that the prosecution had proved its case against the three accused persons and the evidence on record connected them with the commission of the offence.

The convicts are identified as Asmatullah, Haidar Khan and Bakht Munir, residents of Afghanistan.

The accused persons were arrested by personnel of Anti-Narcotics Force on Dec 17, 2019, and from their possession they had recovered 36kgs of ice (crystal meth) and 11kg of morphine. They were charged under sections 9 and 15 of Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA).

The trial court convicted the accused persons on two counts.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs2 million each under section 9 of CNSA. They were also convicted under section 15 of CNSA and sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs2 million each.

The court ordered that their prison terms should run concurrently. The court also extended the benefit of section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure to the convicts under which the duration of their imprisonment prior to conviction would be included in their prison term.

A special ANF prosecutor, Irfanur Rehman, contended that the accused were caught red-handed and statements of prosecution witnesses proved their involvement in the case. He argued that the accused were charged for a heinous offence and they didn’t deserve any leniency.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025