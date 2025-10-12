Teacher shortage hits Timergara girls college

LOWER DIR: The transfer of several teachers from the Government Girls Degree College, Timergara, to other institutions has sparked concern among parents and civil society members, who say the move has crippled the academic activities at the Lower Dir district’s largest college for girls.

Talking to Dawn here on Saturday, they alleged that six senior teachers of the college had managed to get themselves transferred to institutions of their choice while continuing to draw salaries from the same college, leaving students without teachers in key subjects.

Those transferred include the heads of the zoology, botany, Urdu, Pashto, and English departments (all in grade 19), and a grade-20 professor of physics.

In their absence, classes in these disciplines have been suspended, putting the education of hundreds of female students at risk.

Parents claim six senior teachers got themselves transferred to institutions of choice

Parents complained that the prolonged absence of senior faculty had severely disrupted daily teaching and exam preparation.

“Our daughters attend college regularly, but there are no senior teachers for their major subjects,” a parent lamented, adding that the education department’s negligence was discouraging girls’ education in the region.

According to insiders, the college, considered the only higher learning institution for girls in the district, currently has around 500 students enrolled in various BS programmes, while 1,000 seats are allocated for intermediate classes. However, due to shortage of staff and facilities, fewer students have taken admission in the inter-section this year.

The BS English and BS Pakistan Studies departments have already been closed, and several of the college’s 57 sanctioned teaching posts have remained vacant for years.

Dir Qaumi Pasoon president Malik Shah Naseem Khan expressed concern over the situation, saying the practice of detailing influential professors to “comfortable postings” amounted to discrimination against girls in public education.

He urged the government to ensure that teachers performed duties at their original posts.

Officials of the higher education department could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

DPO MEETS JOURNALISTS: Lower Dir district police officer Taimoor Khan has announced the resumption of night patrols across the district to prevent militant activities and maintain peace.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the newly-posted DPO said police had successfully foiled terrorist attacks on checkposts and restricted their movement to mountain areas, preventing their entry to markets and populated localities at night.

He said the writ of the state stood fully restored in Lower Dir and that maintaining public safety was the police’s foremost duty.

The DPO said a crackdown on drug peddlers would soon be launched, adding that lists of narcotics dealers were being prepared and would be displayed publicly to raise awareness.

Mr Khan further said political interference in police affairs would not be tolerated.

“Elected representatives are respectable, but no one will be allowed to influence police transfers, postings, or leave matters,” he remarked, urging police personnel to approach him directly for the resolution of their legitimate issues.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025