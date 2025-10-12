E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Teacher shortage hits Timergara girls college

Haleem Asad Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

LOWER DIR: The transfer of several teachers from the Government Girls Degree College, Timergara, to other institutions has sparked concern among parents and civil society members, who say the move has crippled the academic activities at the Lower Dir district’s largest college for girls.

Talking to Dawn here on Saturday, they alleged that six senior teachers of the college had managed to get themselves transferred to institutions of their choice while continuing to draw salaries from the same college, leaving students without teachers in key subjects.

Those transferred include the heads of the zoology, botany, Urdu, Pashto, and English departments (all in grade 19), and a grade-20 professor of physics.

In their absence, classes in these disciplines have been suspended, putting the education of hundreds of female students at risk.

Parents claim six senior teachers got themselves transferred to institutions of choice

Parents complained that the prolonged absence of senior faculty had severely disrupted daily teaching and exam preparation.

“Our daughters attend college regularly, but there are no senior teachers for their major subjects,” a parent lamented, adding that the education department’s negligence was discouraging girls’ education in the region.

According to insiders, the college, considered the only higher learning institution for girls in the district, currently has around 500 students enrolled in various BS programmes, while 1,000 seats are allocated for intermediate classes. However, due to shortage of staff and facilities, fewer students have taken admission in the inter-section this year.

The BS English and BS Pakistan Studies departments have already been closed, and several of the college’s 57 sanctioned teaching posts have remained vacant for years.

Dir Qaumi Pasoon president Malik Shah Naseem Khan expressed concern over the situation, saying the practice of detailing influential professors to “comfortable postings” amounted to discrimination against girls in public education.

He urged the government to ensure that teachers performed duties at their original posts.

Officials of the higher education department could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

DPO MEETS JOURNALISTS: Lower Dir district police officer Taimoor Khan has announced the resumption of night patrols across the district to prevent militant activities and maintain peace.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the newly-posted DPO said police had successfully foiled terrorist attacks on checkposts and restricted their movement to mountain areas, preventing their entry to markets and populated localities at night.

He said the writ of the state stood fully restored in Lower Dir and that maintaining public safety was the police’s foremost duty.

The DPO said a crackdown on drug peddlers would soon be launched, adding that lists of narcotics dealers were being prepared and would be displayed publicly to raise awareness.

Mr Khan further said political interference in police affairs would not be tolerated.

“Elected representatives are respectable, but no one will be allowed to influence police transfers, postings, or leave matters,” he remarked, urging police personnel to approach him directly for the resolution of their legitimate issues.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...