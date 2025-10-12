ISPR chief’s presser represents voice of nation: TNFJ

RAWALPINDI: Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafariya (TNFJ) Chief Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi has said that the press conference of the ISPR director general on counter-terrorism represents the voice of the nation and affirms the long-standing stance of TNFJ.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of TNFJ’s Working Committee on Saturday.

He stated that had the National Action Plan not been compromised due to political expediencies, terrorism would have been eradicated by now.

He remarked that sacrificing national security for personal or party interests is an act of hostility against the country and the nation. The National Action Plan, he noted, is a reflection of the “Moosavi Peace Formula” presented by the Quaid Millat-i-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi in the 1990s before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Agha Muqaddasi expressed concern that many banned organisations, nurtured through foreign funding, are not only operating freely but have also found their way into government committees, thereby gaining influence in society.

He asserted that a terrorist is a terrorist, and a banned group is a banned group; any distinction between them as ‘good’ and ‘bad’ must end.

He warned that the rise of individuals serving as tools of proxy wars to important national positions is a matter of grave concern. He added that the elimination of facilitators of terrorism is conditional upon stopping the spread of Khawariji ideologies.

He expressed deep concern that, despite signing the “Paigham-i-Pakistan,” i.e. the official anti-terrorism narrative, some banned outfits continue to promote hatred, extremism and intolerance, which serves as fuel for the fire of terrorism.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of the armed forces and security institutions in the war against terrorism demand that all of us rise above personal interests and take every possible measure to safeguard national security and the country’s interests.

