Top Egyptian, American diplomats discuss preparations for Gaza summit

The United States and Egypt’s top diplomats have reviewed preparations for a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh that will bring the two countries’ presidents together with other leaders to discuss implementing the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal, AFP reports.

US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, are expected to lead the summit, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement without indicating when it would take place.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday discussed arrangements for the gathering, including for “international participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, as well as preparations for the implementation of the first phase of the [ceasefire] deal”.