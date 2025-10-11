Israel must stand behind Gaza deal: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will support any initiative “that will permanently stop massacres, genocide that has been going on in Gaza for the last two years”, Al Jazeera reports.

In an address in the Turkish province of Rize, Erdogan expressed hope that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would lead to lasting peace, calm and security in Gaza and the rest of Palestinian territory.

“Israel must stand behind its pledge. It must end its aggressive policies that pose a threat to the region and the security of its citizens,” he said.