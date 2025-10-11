Hamas official says disarmament ‘out of the question’ Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:32pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Hamas’s disarmament as part of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza is “out of the question”, a Hamas official has told AFP. “The proposed weapons handover is out of the question and not negotiable,” the official said. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Islamabad on Lockdown: Roads Blocked, Internet Cut Ahead of TLP Protest Gaza Roundup: Ceasefire Begins, But Bombs Still Fall Who is María Corina Machado US National Guard: Why US Troops Keep Getting Deployed At Home What’s Really Poisoning the Air in Delhi, Lahore, and Dhaka? Gaza Ceasefire: World Reacts To Israel and Hamas Signing First Phase of Trump’s Gaza Plan The 26th Amendment Case Comments Closed